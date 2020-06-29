4010 Scarlet Oak Ct

Amenities

Fresh Interior Paint and New Carpet in this 4 Bedroom + Office Home - Families will appreciate the spaciousness of this traditional two story home convenient to hospital in Castle Rock, Factory Mall, and so many other Castle Rock offerings. 4010 Scarlet Oak Court has been freshened up for you with new interior paint throughout, new kitchen flooring, and new carpeting throughout. Great features include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room with carpeting, dining area, master suite with walk-in closet for your wardrobe, separate shower, comfortable family room with gas fireplace, sunny kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, electric range, pantry, first-floor laundry, first floor study/office, covered front porch, attached 2-car garage, community pool, community club house. Enjoy space for everyone and an open floor plan when you make 4010 Scarlet Oak Court your home.



** 4010 Scarlet Oak Court is available for an immediate move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $2200 to $2400 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $750 for one approved pet and $1000 for two approved pets.



Please note that this property is smoker free.



Per HOA rules, commercial vehicles are not allowed to be parked outside of the garage. All vehicles must be parked in garage or on driveway.



Features and Amenities:

Fresh Interior Paint Throughout, New Carpet Throughout, New Kitchen Flooring, Easy access to Grange in the Meadows, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener, 2214 Square Feet, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Kitchen Island, Pantry, Laundry Area with Electric Dryer Hookup located in powder room , Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 5 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, Small Fenced Yard, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Grange Community Center, Fresh Interior Paint, New Carpeting.



