Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

4010 Scarlet Oak Ct

4010 Scarlet Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Scarlet Oak Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fresh Interior Paint and New Carpet in this 4 Bedroom + Office Home - Families will appreciate the spaciousness of this traditional two story home convenient to hospital in Castle Rock, Factory Mall, and so many other Castle Rock offerings. 4010 Scarlet Oak Court has been freshened up for you with new interior paint throughout, new kitchen flooring, and new carpeting throughout. Great features include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room with carpeting, dining area, master suite with walk-in closet for your wardrobe, separate shower, comfortable family room with gas fireplace, sunny kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, electric range, pantry, first-floor laundry, first floor study/office, covered front porch, attached 2-car garage, community pool, community club house. Enjoy space for everyone and an open floor plan when you make 4010 Scarlet Oak Court your home.

** 4010 Scarlet Oak Court is available for an immediate move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $2200 to $2400 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $750 for one approved pet and $1000 for two approved pets.

Please note that this property is smoker free.

Per HOA rules, commercial vehicles are not allowed to be parked outside of the garage. All vehicles must be parked in garage or on driveway.

Features and Amenities:
Fresh Interior Paint Throughout, New Carpet Throughout, New Kitchen Flooring, Easy access to Grange in the Meadows, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener, 2214 Square Feet, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Kitchen Island, Pantry, Laundry Area with Electric Dryer Hookup located in powder room , Walk in Closet in Master Suite, 5 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, Small Fenced Yard, Smoker Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to Grange Community Center, Fresh Interior Paint, New Carpeting.

(RLNE3189872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have any available units?
4010 Scarlet Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have?
Some of 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Scarlet Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4010 Scarlet Oak Ct has units with air conditioning.

