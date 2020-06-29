All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

3856 Rawhide Circle

3856 Rawhide Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Rawhide Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Make yourself at home in this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom ranch with 3 car garage ready for move in! Open floor plan with formal living and dining. Beautiful master suite featuring vaulted ceilings and upgraded master bathroom. Upon entering you are welcomed with formal living & dining rooms. First floor study could be flexed as additional bedroom. You will love this kitchen as it has abundant cabinetry, granite counters w/ glass tile backsplash, large center island, breakfast nook & french doors leading to covered patio. The family room complete with fireplace & ceiling fan is open to the kitchen. Basement features an additional family/media room, 2 spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. This home is located in Metzler Ranch w/ easy highway access, shopping nearby, close to trails, parks. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Contact our Pathlight leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have any available units?
3856 Rawhide Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3856 Rawhide Circle have?
Some of 3856 Rawhide Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Rawhide Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Rawhide Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Rawhide Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3856 Rawhide Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3856 Rawhide Circle offers parking.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 Rawhide Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have a pool?
No, 3856 Rawhide Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have accessible units?
No, 3856 Rawhide Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 Rawhide Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3856 Rawhide Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3856 Rawhide Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
