3742 Eaglesong Trail

One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and feels like a new-build...you will not find a flaw! great room and dining room separated by a double-sided fireplace* gorgeous kitchen with state of the art Samsung French door refrigerator with flex drawer (can be a fridge or a freezer,) pantry with pull-out drawers, Oak cabinets with cherry glaze and under cabinet lighting, and tile counters*master bedroom with 5 piece bath and large closet*office niche*A/C*upgraded Delta pull-out shower fixtures*new Kohler toilets w/soft close lids*new Pfister kitchen faucet*beautiful new storm door*fenced and gated front yard with small patio*laundry closet (washer and dryer provided upon request) and a large storage closet under the stairs*pet fee is $500 if one or two dogs and non-refundable*NO CATS*attached 1 car garage, A/C, and neutral throughout*Pool,trash included*Avail April 1*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Deposit is one months' rent*The Grange event center/pool is a fantastic amenity and its where it all happens in The Meadows, and you can walk to it!



No Cats Allowed



