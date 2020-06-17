All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3742 Eaglesong Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3742 Eaglesong Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3742 Eaglesong Trail

3742 Eaglesong Trail · (303) 717-1492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3742 Eaglesong Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3742 Eaglesong Trail · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
One of a Kind! - Gorgeous end unit townhome is all about location and upgrades!*it sides to open space with 3 parking spaces, and backs to a creek with sweeping views of Paintbrush Park, with mountain views in the distance*pristine in quality and feels like a new-build...you will not find a flaw! great room and dining room separated by a double-sided fireplace* gorgeous kitchen with state of the art Samsung French door refrigerator with flex drawer (can be a fridge or a freezer,) pantry with pull-out drawers, Oak cabinets with cherry glaze and under cabinet lighting, and tile counters*master bedroom with 5 piece bath and large closet*office niche*A/C*upgraded Delta pull-out shower fixtures*new Kohler toilets w/soft close lids*new Pfister kitchen faucet*beautiful new storm door*fenced and gated front yard with small patio*laundry closet (washer and dryer provided upon request) and a large storage closet under the stairs*pet fee is $500 if one or two dogs and non-refundable*NO CATS*attached 1 car garage, A/C, and neutral throughout*Pool,trash included*Avail April 1*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Deposit is one months' rent*The Grange event center/pool is a fantastic amenity and its where it all happens in The Meadows, and you can walk to it!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5620066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have any available units?
3742 Eaglesong Trail has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have?
Some of 3742 Eaglesong Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Eaglesong Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Eaglesong Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Eaglesong Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Eaglesong Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Eaglesong Trail does offer parking.
Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3742 Eaglesong Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3742 Eaglesong Trail has a pool.
Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have accessible units?
No, 3742 Eaglesong Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Eaglesong Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Eaglesong Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3742 Eaglesong Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity