3633 Desert Ridge Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in sought after Terrain neighborhood of Castle Rock. Walk to Sage Canyon Elementary, Wrangler Park, Terrain Swim Club and natural surface running & bike trails!



Beautiful open floor plan with the master bedroom, full bath and office on the main floor! Delightful upgrades throughout to include stainless appliance, hardwood floors and 5-piece bath. Two additional large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with spacious loft. Fully finished basement with full entertainment bar, dining and family play areas, bedroom and bath. Also include a large 3 car tandem garage.



Trash, recycling, access to the clubhouse and beautiful community pools included!



Available March 1st.



Dogs and cats OK. Dog door already installed and dog run in backyard.



