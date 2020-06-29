All apartments in Castle Rock
3633 Desert Ridge Circle

3633 Desert Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Desert Ridge Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in sought after Terrain neighborhood of Castle Rock. Walk to Sage Canyon Elementary, Wrangler Park, Terrain Swim Club and natural surface running & bike trails!

Beautiful open floor plan with the master bedroom, full bath and office on the main floor! Delightful upgrades throughout to include stainless appliance, hardwood floors and 5-piece bath. Two additional large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with spacious loft. Fully finished basement with full entertainment bar, dining and family play areas, bedroom and bath. Also include a large 3 car tandem garage.

Trash, recycling, access to the clubhouse and beautiful community pools included!

Available March 1st.

Dogs and cats OK. Dog door already installed and dog run in backyard.

Contact us for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have any available units?
3633 Desert Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have?
Some of 3633 Desert Ridge Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Desert Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Desert Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Desert Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 Desert Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 Desert Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
