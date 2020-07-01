All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3598 Cerf Way

3598 Cerf Way · No Longer Available
Location

3598 Cerf Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1802 Sqft - 3598 Cerf Way - BRAND NEW HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Be the first person to live in the newly finished 3 Bed/2.5 bath home in the Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock and a stones throw from the Castle Rock Hospital, the Castle Rock Promenade shopping area, and I-25. Home features all stainless appliances including double ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, gas cook-top, built-in microwave and dishwasher, granite counters, tile backsplash, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 2" blinds, walk-in closet, front load washer & dryer, and more. Rent includes access to the community swimming park (The Grange). Cats allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,300
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5421630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3598 Cerf Way have any available units?
3598 Cerf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3598 Cerf Way have?
Some of 3598 Cerf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3598 Cerf Way currently offering any rent specials?
3598 Cerf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3598 Cerf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3598 Cerf Way is pet friendly.
Does 3598 Cerf Way offer parking?
Yes, 3598 Cerf Way offers parking.
Does 3598 Cerf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3598 Cerf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3598 Cerf Way have a pool?
No, 3598 Cerf Way does not have a pool.
Does 3598 Cerf Way have accessible units?
No, 3598 Cerf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3598 Cerf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3598 Cerf Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3598 Cerf Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3598 Cerf Way has units with air conditioning.

