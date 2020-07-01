Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1802 Sqft - 3598 Cerf Way - BRAND NEW HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Be the first person to live in the newly finished 3 Bed/2.5 bath home in the Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock and a stones throw from the Castle Rock Hospital, the Castle Rock Promenade shopping area, and I-25. Home features all stainless appliances including double ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, gas cook-top, built-in microwave and dishwasher, granite counters, tile backsplash, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 2" blinds, walk-in closet, front load washer & dryer, and more. Rent includes access to the community swimming park (The Grange). Cats allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,300

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Dogs Allowed



