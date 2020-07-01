Amenities
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1802 Sqft - 3598 Cerf Way - BRAND NEW HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Be the first person to live in the newly finished 3 Bed/2.5 bath home in the Meadows neighborhood of Castle Rock and a stones throw from the Castle Rock Hospital, the Castle Rock Promenade shopping area, and I-25. Home features all stainless appliances including double ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, gas cook-top, built-in microwave and dishwasher, granite counters, tile backsplash, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 2" blinds, walk-in closet, front load washer & dryer, and more. Rent includes access to the community swimming park (The Grange). Cats allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $2,300
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5421630)