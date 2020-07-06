3546 Happyheart Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Welcome home! A newly built single family (attached) home in The Meadows of Castle Rock!



This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage is filled with upgrades! You will love the large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the great room, and the fenced-in green space that has trees, zero-scaping and a large stone patio that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor even has a flex room to use a 4th bedroom or office and has french door access.

Owner covers HOA costs for the Tenants which includes: snow removal (of front walk-ways and driveway), front yard maintenance and access to (TWO pools) amenities! High speed internet is also included with the lease!

Tons of amenities close by including shopping at the Outlets Mall and The Promenade at Castle Rock, dining, parks, Wiggly Field Dog Park, The Meadows community pool (free entry for Tenant), The Miller Athletic Complex (The MAC offers trails, outdoor incline stairs, playing fields, indoor pool, indoor play structure, trampolines, zip lines, rock climbing, indoor playing fields, outdoor playground, splash pad and more), Red Hawk Golf Course and AMC Movie Theater just to name a few. Dining options within walking distance!



Conveniently located 25 minutes to Denver Tech Center, 35 minutes to Denver and 45 Minutes to Colorado Springs.