3546 Happyheart Way
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:34 AM

3546 Happyheart Way

Location

3546 Happyheart Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home! A newly built single family (attached) home in The Meadows of Castle Rock!

This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage is filled with upgrades! You will love the large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace in the great room, and the fenced-in green space that has trees, zero-scaping and a large stone patio that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor even has a flex room to use a 4th bedroom or office and has french door access.
Owner covers HOA costs for the Tenants which includes: snow removal (of front walk-ways and driveway), front yard maintenance and access to (TWO pools) amenities! High speed internet is also included with the lease!
Tons of amenities close by including shopping at the Outlets Mall and The Promenade at Castle Rock, dining, parks, Wiggly Field Dog Park, The Meadows community pool (free entry for Tenant), The Miller Athletic Complex (The MAC offers trails, outdoor incline stairs, playing fields, indoor pool, indoor play structure, trampolines, zip lines, rock climbing, indoor playing fields, outdoor playground, splash pad and more), Red Hawk Golf Course and AMC Movie Theater just to name a few. Dining options within walking distance!

Conveniently located 25 minutes to Denver Tech Center, 35 minutes to Denver and 45 Minutes to Colorado Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

