Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

348 Tippen Pl

348 Tippen Place · No Longer Available
Location

348 Tippen Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
348 Tippen Pl Available 05/27/20 4 Bed/3 Bath, 2428 Sqft - 348 Tippen PL - Available 5/27/2020. Gorgeous, practically new, home with mountain views. Main level had a family room, dining area, kitchen, spare bedroom and full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom & 5-piece master bath, 2 additional spare bedrooms, full spare bathroom, and laundry complete with washer & dryer. Large unfinished basement is perfect for storage or play area. Features include hardwood floors, 2" blinds, tile floors, 2-car garage, walk-in closet, solar panel electric, garage wired for electric vehicle charger, and central heat & air. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless built-in microwave, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, granite counters and tile backsplash. The rear yard has astro-turf making the overall landscaping very low maintenance. Trash service is included. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) and cats allowed in accordance with our pet policy. Pets require additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,395
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE5716866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Tippen Pl have any available units?
348 Tippen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 348 Tippen Pl have?
Some of 348 Tippen Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Tippen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
348 Tippen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Tippen Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Tippen Pl is pet friendly.
Does 348 Tippen Pl offer parking?
Yes, 348 Tippen Pl offers parking.
Does 348 Tippen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Tippen Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Tippen Pl have a pool?
No, 348 Tippen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 348 Tippen Pl have accessible units?
No, 348 Tippen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Tippen Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Tippen Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Tippen Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 Tippen Pl has units with air conditioning.

