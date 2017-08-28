Amenities

348 Tippen Pl Available 05/27/20 4 Bed/3 Bath, 2428 Sqft - 348 Tippen PL - Available 5/27/2020. Gorgeous, practically new, home with mountain views. Main level had a family room, dining area, kitchen, spare bedroom and full bath. Upstairs is the master bedroom & 5-piece master bath, 2 additional spare bedrooms, full spare bathroom, and laundry complete with washer & dryer. Large unfinished basement is perfect for storage or play area. Features include hardwood floors, 2" blinds, tile floors, 2-car garage, walk-in closet, solar panel electric, garage wired for electric vehicle charger, and central heat & air. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless side-by-side refrigerator, stainless built-in microwave, stainless glass-top stove/oven, stainless dishwasher, granite counters and tile backsplash. The rear yard has astro-turf making the overall landscaping very low maintenance. Trash service is included. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) and cats allowed in accordance with our pet policy. Pets require additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,395

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Fee: $10 / mos



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



