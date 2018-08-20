All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

3255 Cherry Plum Way

3255 Cherry Plum Way · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Cherry Plum Way, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful ranch home in Plum Creek for rent! Located in Castle Rock this custom home is 15 minutes from the Denver Tech Center and is minutes from I-25. This four bedroom home has over 3100 square feet with a finished basement. Three car garage with lots of storage. Main level is all hardwood flooring with lots of windows. Living room has a cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings! Opens up to the kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Large office with french doors located on the main floor. Huge master suite with private five piece bath and large walk in closets. Sliding doors that leads to outside patio. Great for barbecuing and entertaining. Fenced in back yard. Two additional bedrooms on the main floor. Basement is completely finished with additional living room, and two additional bedrooms. Lots and lots of storage. Three car garage. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. New roof. Douglas County Schools. Close to restaurants, shopping, and hiking trails. For a private showing call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have any available units?
3255 Cherry Plum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have?
Some of 3255 Cherry Plum Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 Cherry Plum Way currently offering any rent specials?
3255 Cherry Plum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 Cherry Plum Way pet-friendly?
No, 3255 Cherry Plum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way offer parking?
Yes, 3255 Cherry Plum Way offers parking.
Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3255 Cherry Plum Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have a pool?
No, 3255 Cherry Plum Way does not have a pool.
Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have accessible units?
No, 3255 Cherry Plum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 Cherry Plum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 Cherry Plum Way has units with dishwashers.
