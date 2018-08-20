3255 Cherry Plum Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful ranch home in Plum Creek for rent! Located in Castle Rock this custom home is 15 minutes from the Denver Tech Center and is minutes from I-25. This four bedroom home has over 3100 square feet with a finished basement. Three car garage with lots of storage. Main level is all hardwood flooring with lots of windows. Living room has a cozy fireplace with vaulted ceilings! Opens up to the kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Large office with french doors located on the main floor. Huge master suite with private five piece bath and large walk in closets. Sliding doors that leads to outside patio. Great for barbecuing and entertaining. Fenced in back yard. Two additional bedrooms on the main floor. Basement is completely finished with additional living room, and two additional bedrooms. Lots and lots of storage. Three car garage. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. New roof. Douglas County Schools. Close to restaurants, shopping, and hiking trails. For a private showing call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 or 720-838-6714 cell.