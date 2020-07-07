All apartments in Castle Rock
2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B

2588 Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2588 Meadows Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
2018 built townhome in the Meadows! This 3-bedroom with 2.5 baths home includes a patio/deck and attached 2-car garage! Enjoy gourmet cooking with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops. The enormous island is great for entertaining! The open kitchen, dining, and generous great room features a contemporary fireplace which matches the cool tones through out the home. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and dual sinks. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with laundry and a flex room in the basement with Garden Level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have any available units?
2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have?
Some of 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B offers parking.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B has a pool.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B has units with air conditioning.
