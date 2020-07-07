2588 Meadows Blvd Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

2018 built townhome in the Meadows! This 3-bedroom with 2.5 baths home includes a patio/deck and attached 2-car garage! Enjoy gourmet cooking with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and granite countertops. The enormous island is great for entertaining! The open kitchen, dining, and generous great room features a contemporary fireplace which matches the cool tones through out the home. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and dual sinks. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with laundry and a flex room in the basement with Garden Level.