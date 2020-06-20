All apartments in Castle Rock
254 Hampstead Avenue

Location

254 Hampstead Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Move in by October 1, 2018 and your first 3 months of rent is reduced to $2000 a month!!

This 2750 square foot home is loaded with extras. Two story layout that includes formal living and dining rooms, family room, 4 bedrooms, large office with built-ins, loft, secondary work area, 2 1/2 bathrooms, main floor laundry and an over-sized 2 car garage plus unfinished basement for all your storage needs.

Main floor houses the living and dining areas, gourmet kitchen that includes custom cabinets, granite tops, work island and eating area. Access to the xeroscaped backyard is off the kitchen area. Family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen/nook. Additional rooms on this level include the office with custom cabinets, half bath and laundry room.

Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms, large loft plus a small custom work area located over the entryway. Master suite includes a 5 piece bathroom. Interior has been professionally decorated and is move in ready. Backyard is fully fenced with a dog run and includes a deck and patio. Small to medium dog are okay (max 1), no cats please.

Awesome location with easy access to I-25, minutes to charming old town Castle Rock and the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Twenty minutes to Park Meadows, light rail and the Denver Tech Center. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 if you have any questions or to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

