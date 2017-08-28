Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2234 Emerald Dr Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/3 Bath, 3041 Sqft - 2234 Emerald Dr - Available 6/6/2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome that backs to Plum Creek Golf Club. Beautiful views of Pikes Peak. Upper Level Master Suite w/ 5 Piece Bath & Big Walk In Closet, Custom Built-Ins, Bedroom & Bath on Main Level, Finished Basement w/ Additional Bedroom & Bath, Really Nice Garden Level Rec Room w/ Wet Bar, Mature Landscaping, Cul-de-Sac Location, 2-Car Garage, Main Floor Laundry w/ Sink. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and oven/stove. Also includes is a washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE4804440)