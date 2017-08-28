All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2234 Emerald Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2234 Emerald Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2234 Emerald Dr

2234 Emerald Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2234 Emerald Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2234 Emerald Dr Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/3 Bath, 3041 Sqft - 2234 Emerald Dr - Available 6/6/2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome that backs to Plum Creek Golf Club. Beautiful views of Pikes Peak. Upper Level Master Suite w/ 5 Piece Bath & Big Walk In Closet, Custom Built-Ins, Bedroom & Bath on Main Level, Finished Basement w/ Additional Bedroom & Bath, Really Nice Garden Level Rec Room w/ Wet Bar, Mature Landscaping, Cul-de-Sac Location, 2-Car Garage, Main Floor Laundry w/ Sink. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and oven/stove. Also includes is a washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE4804440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Emerald Dr have any available units?
2234 Emerald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 Emerald Dr have?
Some of 2234 Emerald Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Emerald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Emerald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Emerald Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 Emerald Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2234 Emerald Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2234 Emerald Dr offers parking.
Does 2234 Emerald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2234 Emerald Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Emerald Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2234 Emerald Dr has a pool.
Does 2234 Emerald Dr have accessible units?
No, 2234 Emerald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Emerald Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2234 Emerald Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs