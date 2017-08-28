Amenities
2234 Emerald Dr Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/3 Bath, 3041 Sqft - 2234 Emerald Dr - Available 6/6/2020. 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome that backs to Plum Creek Golf Club. Beautiful views of Pikes Peak. Upper Level Master Suite w/ 5 Piece Bath & Big Walk In Closet, Custom Built-Ins, Bedroom & Bath on Main Level, Finished Basement w/ Additional Bedroom & Bath, Really Nice Garden Level Rec Room w/ Wet Bar, Mature Landscaping, Cul-de-Sac Location, 2-Car Garage, Main Floor Laundry w/ Sink. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and oven/stove. Also includes is a washer and dryer. Must see to appreciate. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
