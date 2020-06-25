All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

1942 Rose Petal Ct

1942 Rose Petal Court · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Rose Petal Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
coffee bar
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! Building a home and need a short term rental OR just moving to CO and want to rent before buying a home? This home is available JUN 15,2020 and comes fully furnished and hassle free.

Immaculate two story home with nearly 3600 square feet in the lovely, quiet golf course community of Red Hawk in Castle Rock! Beautiful mountain views, award winning Douglas County schools. Over 50 miles of trails, parks, zip lining, and a huge recreation center within minutes of this home make it a paradise for the active family.
The large deck and beautifully landscaped yard provide a peaceful setting for relaxing in the Colorado sun. Spacious chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, double ovens, tile counters, and kitchen bar. Main floor private study, formal dining room. Upstairs bedrooms share a large, bright sitting room/loft. Master suite includes two huge walk-in closets, a large jetted garden tub, and vanity. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and abundant windows make this home elegant and bright.
Extra storage space or recreation room in the full sized unfinished basement.
This home is minutes away from downtown Castle Rock shopping, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants. Conveniently located 40 minutes from downtown Denver and 30 minutes from the Tech Center making it a quick commute.
Pets Negotiable.
Non-Smoking Only.
The home is ready JUN 15, 2020. Ideal least term of 1 year but would consider others.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have any available units?
1942 Rose Petal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have?
Some of 1942 Rose Petal Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 Rose Petal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1942 Rose Petal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 Rose Petal Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 Rose Petal Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct offer parking?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have a pool?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have accessible units?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 Rose Petal Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 Rose Petal Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
