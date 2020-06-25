1942 Rose Petal Ct

Amenities

THIS IS A FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! Building a home and need a short term rental OR just moving to CO and want to rent before buying a home? This home is available JUN 15,2020 and comes fully furnished and hassle free.



Immaculate two story home with nearly 3600 square feet in the lovely, quiet golf course community of Red Hawk in Castle Rock! Beautiful mountain views, award winning Douglas County schools. Over 50 miles of trails, parks, zip lining, and a huge recreation center within minutes of this home make it a paradise for the active family.

The large deck and beautifully landscaped yard provide a peaceful setting for relaxing in the Colorado sun. Spacious chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, double ovens, tile counters, and kitchen bar. Main floor private study, formal dining room. Upstairs bedrooms share a large, bright sitting room/loft. Master suite includes two huge walk-in closets, a large jetted garden tub, and vanity. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and abundant windows make this home elegant and bright.

Extra storage space or recreation room in the full sized unfinished basement.

This home is minutes away from downtown Castle Rock shopping, coffee shops, bars, and restaurants. Conveniently located 40 minutes from downtown Denver and 30 minutes from the Tech Center making it a quick commute.

Pets Negotiable.

Non-Smoking Only.

The home is ready JUN 15, 2020. Ideal least term of 1 year but would consider others.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.