Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1863 Fox Haven Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:05 AM

1863 Fox Haven Drive

1863 Fox Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Fox Haven Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT:

Exceptional 4 bed, 3.5 baths, ranch style home on a large 0.25 acre lot with a gorgeous finished walk-out basement in Crystal Valley Ranch. This fantastic home features a finished 4,400 sqft open floor plan with attention to architectural detail. Gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the main level that includes a great room, gourmet kitchen, dining room, office, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The great room includes a fireplace, a bar and built-ins niche's for art or entertainment equipment. The kitchen area boasts a large central island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, large pantry, upgraded cabinetry, generous granite countertops, a tray ceiling and easy access to the back deck, perfect for BBQs. For formal events, there's an elegant dining room located through one of the two corridors off the kitchen and features a bay window. The office/den space is large and in charge and wired for whatever you might need for conducting your business. For show, just look up and you'll be greeted by an old school bronzed, tin style ceiling for that additional wow factor you want for making an impression. All three main level bedrooms feature walk-in closets and 10ft ceilings. However, for those lucky enough to claim it, the spacious master retreat includes a tray ceiling, oversized walk-in closet, luxurious 5 piece master bath with separate soaking tub and large walk in shower.

The light and bright walkout basement of this home is equally as impressive, if not more so. Additionally, it too features a large open floor plan with tons of additional living space. Rec room is massive and will easily house larger furnishings, such as billiard or pong tables. It showcases a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and wet bar that's perfect for family events or entertaining. This lavish basement also includes a large bonus/flex room for crafts, hobbies, workouts, etc. In addition, a 4th bedroom and full bath. Outside you will discover a beautifully landscaped corner lot and the backyard that will properly provide all the elements needed for the R&R that you so deserve. Within walking distance to the pool, clubhouse, park and the 133 acre open space with miles of trails. Call to setup your private showing today before this gem is gone. Close to shopping, restaurants and golf with easy access to I-25....

Nearby schools include: South Ridge Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Douglas County High School
Key Features:

Sq/ft 4400,
Bedrooms- 4 beds,
Bathrooms- 4 baths,
Parking- 3 car attached,
Lease Duration- One year min-Two year lease negotiable,
Deposit- One months rent,
Pets Policy- No pets without approval,
Laundry Washer/dryer in unit,
Property Type- Single family detached,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

