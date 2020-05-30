1775 Foxfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND

has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet. In addition, there is a spacious loft with additional walk in closet. Main level has a study, formal living room and dining room, eat in kitchen and great room with fireplace. In addition, this property has a huge laundry room with pantry and a main floor powder room and two car garage. Enjoy the sunset on the cozy front porch. You can Walk to the rec. center which is part of your community benefits along with Tennis courts, "rock", and wooded trails. Incredible location!



Please call Delicia at Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 x 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



Pets Negotiable.



