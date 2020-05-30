All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
1775 Foxfield Drive
Last updated June 18 2020

1775 Foxfield Drive

1775 Foxfield Drive · (303) 722-4900 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Scott Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1775 Foxfield Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2994 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND
has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet. In addition, there is a spacious loft with additional walk in closet. Main level has a study, formal living room and dining room, eat in kitchen and great room with fireplace. In addition, this property has a huge laundry room with pantry and a main floor powder room and two car garage. Enjoy the sunset on the cozy front porch. You can Walk to the rec. center which is part of your community benefits along with Tennis courts, "rock", and wooded trails. Incredible location!

Please call Delicia at Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 x 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at ParksideRM.com

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5761512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Foxfield Drive have any available units?
1775 Foxfield Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Foxfield Drive have?
Some of 1775 Foxfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Foxfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Foxfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Foxfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Foxfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Foxfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Foxfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 1775 Foxfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Foxfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Foxfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1775 Foxfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Foxfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1775 Foxfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Foxfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Foxfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
