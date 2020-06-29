174 Ponderosa Street

Amenities

Nice partially furnished home in Castle Rock available for a short-term rental (1 month to 6 months). Perfectly positioned to commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2-car garage. Kitchen features stainless double-door fridge, microwave, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space including island. Slider walks out to fully fenced yard with large cobblestone patio. Master bedroom with double-closets and private attached full bath. Washer and dryer are included. Storage in unfinished basement. Close to parks, 10 miles of trails, neighborhood pool, schools and shopping. DOD approved. Rent is $2500/month + $250/month for basic utilities. Perfect for someone who just moved into the area as temp housing before looking for a permanent home!



Tenant may have as much as $400 for each month of lease reimbursed. Ask us how!

Contact us to schedule a showing.