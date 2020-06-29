All apartments in Castle Rock
3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice partially furnished home in Castle Rock available for a short-term rental (1 month to 6 months). Perfectly positioned to commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2-car garage. Kitchen features stainless double-door fridge, microwave, plenty of cabinet storage and counter space including island. Slider walks out to fully fenced yard with large cobblestone patio. Master bedroom with double-closets and private attached full bath. Washer and dryer are included. Storage in unfinished basement. Close to parks, 10 miles of trails, neighborhood pool, schools and shopping. DOD approved. Rent is $2500/month + $250/month for basic utilities. Perfect for someone who just moved into the area as temp housing before looking for a permanent home!

Tenant may have as much as $400 for each month of lease reimbursed. Ask us how!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Ponderosa Street have any available units?
174 Ponderosa Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Ponderosa Street have?
Some of 174 Ponderosa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Ponderosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
174 Ponderosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Ponderosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 174 Ponderosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 174 Ponderosa Street offers parking.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Ponderosa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 174 Ponderosa Street has a pool.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street have accessible units?
No, 174 Ponderosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Ponderosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Ponderosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Ponderosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
