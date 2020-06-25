All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1738 Cherokee Mtn Place

1738 Cherokee Mountain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Cherokee Mountain Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
End Townhome Fronting Community Greenspace - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome just a quick drive to I-25. Has a tiled floor dining room, tasteful living room with brown fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, solid surface counters in bathrooms, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric self cleaning range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, covered front and side porch. This 3 bedroom townhome is waiting for you in Castle Rock.

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a March 22, 2019 move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

New carpet was installed in late 2017 and has been pet free since then.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community. Please make sure you have read the community rules online at http://www.redhawkcrossings.com/Rules.pdf prior to scheduling an appointment to see the townhome.

Features / amenities:
Built at the end of 2014, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen counters, solid surface counters in bathrooms, tiled kitchen floor, laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, fronts to green space and backs to guest / visitor parking, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included

Pictures are from August 2017 and March 2019.

(RLNE4777255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have any available units?
1738 Cherokee Mtn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have?
Some of 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Cherokee Mtn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place is pet friendly.
Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place offers parking.
Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have a pool?
No, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have accessible units?
No, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Cherokee Mtn Place has units with dishwashers.
