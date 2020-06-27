1508 Royal Troon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just on the market and available for lease immediately! This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Beyond that is the nice kitchen with all appliances included. You can see the community pool from your kitchen window. The kitchen also has hardwood floors with a nice tile insert. There is a half bathroom located on the main level as well as plenty of closet and storage space. Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached bath and walk in closet. The master bed room has a very large bathroom and a balcony. The master bath features dual sinks, a walk in shower, and large whirlpool bathtub. The other bedroom has it's own attached bath and a large walk-in closet. Below the main level is a very large wet room with an included washer and dryer, as well as another closet for storage. This is also where you have access to your very large two car garage. This townhouse is located in the Sawgrass at Plum Creek Community. It backs up to the Plum Creek Golf Course where you can sit on your balcony coming out of the master bed room and watch the golfers. There is a very nice community pool that can be seen from the property, as well as a nice view of the Castle Rock. The Douglas County Fairgrounds are across the street and you are located minutes from I-25. Tenant responsible for paying all utilities.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history



Reference checks



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.



The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.