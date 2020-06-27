All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1508 Royal Troon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1508 Royal Troon Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:24 PM

1508 Royal Troon Dr

1508 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1508 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just on the market and available for lease immediately! This is a spacious, 1760 square foot 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car attached garage.The front door opens up to a very large living room that features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Beyond that is the nice kitchen with all appliances included. You can see the community pool from your kitchen window. The kitchen also has hardwood floors with a nice tile insert. There is a half bathroom located on the main level as well as plenty of closet and storage space. Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached bath and walk in closet. The master bed room has a very large bathroom and a balcony. The master bath features dual sinks, a walk in shower, and large whirlpool bathtub. The other bedroom has it's own attached bath and a large walk-in closet. Below the main level is a very large wet room with an included washer and dryer, as well as another closet for storage. This is also where you have access to your very large two car garage. This townhouse is located in the Sawgrass at Plum Creek Community. It backs up to the Plum Creek Golf Course where you can sit on your balcony coming out of the master bed room and watch the golfers. There is a very nice community pool that can be seen from the property, as well as a nice view of the Castle Rock. The Douglas County Fairgrounds are across the street and you are located minutes from I-25. Tenant responsible for paying all utilities.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history

Reference checks

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling 100% of one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have any available units?
1508 Royal Troon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have?
Some of 1508 Royal Troon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Royal Troon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Royal Troon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Royal Troon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Royal Troon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Royal Troon Dr offers parking.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Royal Troon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Royal Troon Dr has a pool.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1508 Royal Troon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Royal Troon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Royal Troon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Royal Troon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs