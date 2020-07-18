All apartments in Castle Rock
Location

1433 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful two bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story townhome in Plum Creek for rent in Castle Rock. Approximately 1600 square feet ! Immediate occupancy! Excellent condition! New hardwood floors in living room and dining areas. Cozy fireplace with large windows in living areas. Upgraded appliance in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Townhome comes with a two car attached garage. Vaulted ceilings! Two bedrooms are on the second floor. Huge master with a huge walk-in closet. Upgraded appliances and fixtures. Maintenance-free living. Snow removal and maintenance of landscaping is provided by the HOA. Close to parks and walking trails. Douglas County Schools. Washer/Dryer comes with the townhome. For a private showing call For Rent By Owner, Inc. Eddie at 303-663-0000, office, 720-838-6714 cell or 303-688-5799 home. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have any available units?
1433 Royal Troon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have?
Some of 1433 Royal Troon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Royal Troon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Royal Troon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Royal Troon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Royal Troon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Royal Troon Drive offers parking.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Royal Troon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1433 Royal Troon Drive has a pool.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Royal Troon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Royal Troon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Royal Troon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1433 Royal Troon Drive has units with air conditioning.

