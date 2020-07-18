1433 Royal Troon Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage internet access

Beautiful two bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story townhome in Plum Creek for rent in Castle Rock. Approximately 1600 square feet ! Immediate occupancy! Excellent condition! New hardwood floors in living room and dining areas. Cozy fireplace with large windows in living areas. Upgraded appliance in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Townhome comes with a two car attached garage. Vaulted ceilings! Two bedrooms are on the second floor. Huge master with a huge walk-in closet. Upgraded appliances and fixtures. Maintenance-free living. Snow removal and maintenance of landscaping is provided by the HOA. Close to parks and walking trails. Douglas County Schools. Washer/Dryer comes with the townhome. For a private showing call For Rent By Owner, Inc. Eddie at 303-663-0000, office, 720-838-6714 cell or 303-688-5799 home. Won't last long!