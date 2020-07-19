1431 Turnberry Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

FURNISHED! This beautiful and spacious townhome located in the Plum Creek Fairways has been remodeled, repainted and is truly move in ready! Upgraded kitchen with beautiful quartz counters with matching under counter sink, breakfast bar, all newer stainless appliances, laminate flooring in the kitchen, powder room, fresh paint! The living and dining area features 2 fireplaces! One gas log and 1 electric fireplace within the custom California Closet custom-built wall unit with shelving, cabinets and drawers for additional storage! Powder room on the main floor! Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, one with a walk in closet, a full bath, a master bedroom with walk in closet, 5 piece master bath w/soaking tub, dual vanity. Both main floor living and dining areas, stairwell, upper floor have been upgraded to Core-Tec waterproof engineered vinyl plank including the laundry room! HALF OFF First month's rent for a 12 month lease!

FURNISHED! This beautiful and spacious townhome located in the Plum Creek Fairways has been remodeled, repainted and is truly move in ready! Upgraded kitchen with beautiful quartz counters with matching under counter sink, breakfast bar, all newer stainless appliances, laminate flooring in the kitchen, powder room, fresh paint! The living and dining area features 2 fireplaces! One gas log and 1 electric fireplace within the custom California Closet custom-built wall unit with shelving, cabinets and drawers for additional storage! Powder room on the main floor! Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, one with a walk in closet, a full bath, a master bedroom with walk in closet, 5 piece master bath w/soaking tub, dual vanity. Both main floor living and dining areas, stairwell, upper floor have been upgraded to Core-Tec waterproof engineered vinyl plank including the laundry room! Could be rented unfurnished at lower rate of $2050. HALF OFF First Month's rent for a 12 month lease