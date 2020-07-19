All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

1431 Turnberry Dr

1431 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Turnberry Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FURNISHED! This beautiful and spacious townhome located in the Plum Creek Fairways has been remodeled, repainted and is truly move in ready! Upgraded kitchen with beautiful quartz counters with matching under counter sink, breakfast bar, all newer stainless appliances, laminate flooring in the kitchen, powder room, fresh paint! The living and dining area features 2 fireplaces! One gas log and 1 electric fireplace within the custom California Closet custom-built wall unit with shelving, cabinets and drawers for additional storage! Powder room on the main floor! Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, one with a walk in closet, a full bath, a master bedroom with walk in closet, 5 piece master bath w/soaking tub, dual vanity. Both main floor living and dining areas, stairwell, upper floor have been upgraded to Core-Tec waterproof engineered vinyl plank including the laundry room! HALF OFF First month's rent for a 12 month lease!
Could be rented unfurnished at lower rate of $2050. HALF OFF First Month's rent for a 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

