Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage pet friendly

1420 Royal Troon Dr Available 04/01/19 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1872 Sqft - 1420 Royal Troon DR - Available 3/20/2019. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home located on the 14th hole of Plum Creek Golf Course! This home checks all the boxes. The largest floor plan, an end unit, and on the golf course! What more could you ask for! Lots of natural light with 9 additional windows makes this home stand out compared to average interior units. 2 patios overlooking the golf course, one private to the Master Bedroom, allow you to maximize your living space as you watch the golfers play through. Features include a 3-way gas fireplace, 2" blinds, 2-car garage, 5-piece master bath, stainless appliances, granite counters, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and a community pool. Trash service is included with rent. Small dogs (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,950

Application Fee: $50/person

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10/mos



No Cats Allowed



