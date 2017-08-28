All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1255 Bulrush Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1255 Bulrush Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1255 Bulrush Dr

1255 Bulrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1255 Bulrush Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental
2 Year Option to Buy - Credit Repair Available

DOWN Initial: $50,000
Home Price: $679,900
Monthly: $3,400

DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful 7 bed, 5 bath home located on a private lot in the Red Hawk Golf Community. When you enter you will be greeted by hardwood floors and a 2-story vaulted ceiling, showcasing the beautiful staircase to the 2nd floor.

Beyond that notice the gourmet kitchen with slab granite, 42 white cabinets, induction heating cooktop and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has a breakfast nook that opens up to the huge family room, which is perfect for entertaining. There is a formal dining room off the kitchen and the office.

The main level master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and spacious 5-piece master bath. 4 beds up with 2 more bathrooms and a big bonus/media room. The finished basement has 2 more bedrooms, full bath and family room with wet bar.

The professionally landscaped backyard has a fire pit area along with a big stamped concrete patio to enjoy those BBQ's on. Move in ready with newer carpet and newer interior paint. Large 3-car garage that has overhead storage racks.

Situated in a cul-de-sac and sitting on a 1/4 acre lot, this one has it all! LOW tax rate. Quick access to I-25 and close to downtown Castle Rock, The MAC (Phillip S Miller Park), and to run your errands and shopping at The Promenade & Outlet Shops.

(RLNE5724414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have any available units?
1255 Bulrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1255 Bulrush Dr have?
Some of 1255 Bulrush Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Bulrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Bulrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Bulrush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Bulrush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Bulrush Dr offers parking.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Bulrush Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have a pool?
No, 1255 Bulrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 1255 Bulrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Bulrush Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Bulrush Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Bulrush Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs