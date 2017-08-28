1255 Bulrush Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage media room

RENT TO OWN ONLY - Not a Rental

2 Year Option to Buy - Credit Repair Available



DOWN Initial: $50,000

Home Price: $679,900

Monthly: $3,400



DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful 7 bed, 5 bath home located on a private lot in the Red Hawk Golf Community. When you enter you will be greeted by hardwood floors and a 2-story vaulted ceiling, showcasing the beautiful staircase to the 2nd floor.



Beyond that notice the gourmet kitchen with slab granite, 42 white cabinets, induction heating cooktop and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has a breakfast nook that opens up to the huge family room, which is perfect for entertaining. There is a formal dining room off the kitchen and the office.



The main level master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and spacious 5-piece master bath. 4 beds up with 2 more bathrooms and a big bonus/media room. The finished basement has 2 more bedrooms, full bath and family room with wet bar.



The professionally landscaped backyard has a fire pit area along with a big stamped concrete patio to enjoy those BBQ's on. Move in ready with newer carpet and newer interior paint. Large 3-car garage that has overhead storage racks.



Situated in a cul-de-sac and sitting on a 1/4 acre lot, this one has it all! LOW tax rate. Quick access to I-25 and close to downtown Castle Rock, The MAC (Phillip S Miller Park), and to run your errands and shopping at The Promenade & Outlet Shops.



(RLNE5724414)