1183 Foursome Drive

This stunning beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom French farmhouse on Plumcreek Golf Course will welcome you with 4,836 square feet of living space!



Spend quality time in the large eat in kitchen that comes with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, main floor master bedroom, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a walk out finished basement with plenty of storage and a custom bar. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain and Castle Rock views from the fully stamped concrete patio, balcony, porch, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Ball Fields, and Fair Grounds. Also nearby are Festival Park, The Mac Center, Castle Rock Outlets, Downtown Castle Rock, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include South Ridge Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, and Douglas County High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



