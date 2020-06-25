All apartments in Castle Rock
1183 Foursome Drive
1183 Foursome Drive

1183 Foursome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1183 Foursome Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

This stunning beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom French farmhouse on Plumcreek Golf Course will welcome you with 4,836 square feet of living space!

Spend quality time in the large eat in kitchen that comes with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, main floor master bedroom, air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a walk out finished basement with plenty of storage and a custom bar. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain and Castle Rock views from the fully stamped concrete patio, balcony, porch, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Ball Fields, and Fair Grounds. Also nearby are Festival Park, The Mac Center, Castle Rock Outlets, Downtown Castle Rock, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include South Ridge Elementary School, Mesa Middle School, and Douglas County High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 Foursome Drive have any available units?
1183 Foursome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1183 Foursome Drive have?
Some of 1183 Foursome Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 Foursome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Foursome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Foursome Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1183 Foursome Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1183 Foursome Drive offers parking.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1183 Foursome Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive have a pool?
No, 1183 Foursome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive have accessible units?
No, 1183 Foursome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1183 Foursome Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1183 Foursome Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1183 Foursome Drive has units with air conditioning.

