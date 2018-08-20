All apartments in Castle Rock
1172 Ridge Oaks Drive

1172 Ridge Oaks Drive
Location

1172 Ridge Oaks Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this spacious home in Castle Rock.

This four bedroom, five bath home features open-concept living at its finest, with an abundance of natural daylight, amazing mountain views, and loads of storage space! The home is ADA compliant, and even offers an elevator for access to the second floor bonus room.

This home is located just minutes from I-25, at Plum Creek Drive. The kitchen features
Bosch appliances, including a gas cooktop. The main living area has a vaulted ceiling, a wet bar, large picture windows, and leads out to a deck with stunning views of the Front Range.

The master bedroom features an adjacent room that you can use for an exercise room, nursery, or a private office. Youll also find a bonus room adjacent to two bedrooms that is wired for a hot tub, if youre so inclined.

The upstairs features an open space, perfect for a media or playroom. Parking wont ever be an issue with the attached, oversized three car garage.

What are you waiting for, make an appointment today to tour this amazing home!

Darren Pecharich
Sophisticated Properties
303-502-7392

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1172-ridge-oaks-dr-castle-rock-co-80104-usa/a7f90a86-fd4c-4e1f-b7eb-f54b58b155ec

(RLNE5464297)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

