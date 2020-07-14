All apartments in Broomfield
Willow Run Village Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Willow Run Village Apartments

12621 Zuni St · (918) 201-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-201 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-306 · Avail. now

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 01-204 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,758

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Run Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
clubhouse
racquetball court
Live in everyday comfort and convenience at Willow Run Village Apartments in Broomfield, where seclusion and access to Denver or Boulder combine to create the best living experience! Our community is less than half an hour from Downtown Denver or the delights of mountainous Boulder as well as very close to major tech employers like those in Interlocken. Experience convenience at your doorstep with community amenities ranging from a resort-style swimming pool, year-round hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and a game room complete with billiards. Garages are available to rent to protect from the Colorado weather. Each apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer as well as fully-equipped kitchen, while select homes include upgraded features like wood-style flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the space on your private patio or balcony and fit easily into any floor plan with the abundance of storage. Come home to Willow Run Village Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pwt
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Other. We offer Surface Lot and Detached Garage as parking options. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Run Village Apartments have any available units?
Willow Run Village Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,393 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Run Village Apartments have?
Some of Willow Run Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Run Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Run Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Run Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Run Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willow Run Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willow Run Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Willow Run Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow Run Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Run Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Willow Run Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Willow Run Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willow Run Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Run Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willow Run Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
