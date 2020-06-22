All apartments in Broomfield
960 Marble Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

960 Marble Street

960 Marble Street · No Longer Available
Location

960 Marble Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
960 Marble Street Available 05/02/20 Newly Updated Broomfield Ranch- Available Now! - Newly remodeled from top to bottom. Some of the highlighted features are brand new updated kitchen with beautiful concrete countertops and white cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.

Completely updated bathrooms, all new carpet, inviting laminate flooring with a wood look, new concrete driveway, patio and garage floor.Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. New garage door and garage door opener (oversized 1 car garage).

Fully finished basement with new carpet, new linoleum, 2 Egress windows, new furnace, and new hot water heater. Potential master bedroom in the basement with its own private bath. Large laundry room in the basement. New LED lighting and canned lighting throughout the house. Large fenced in back yard. Great central location to US 36. Close to schools and churches. Pets negotiable with pet deposit & $25 per month pet rent.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

(RLNE4558355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Marble Street have any available units?
960 Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Marble Street have?
Some of 960 Marble Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
960 Marble Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Marble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Marble Street is pet friendly.
Does 960 Marble Street offer parking?
Yes, 960 Marble Street does offer parking.
Does 960 Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Marble Street have a pool?
No, 960 Marble Street does not have a pool.
Does 960 Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 960 Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Marble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

