Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

960 Marble Street Available 05/02/20 Newly Updated Broomfield Ranch- Available Now! - Newly remodeled from top to bottom. Some of the highlighted features are brand new updated kitchen with beautiful concrete countertops and white cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances.



Completely updated bathrooms, all new carpet, inviting laminate flooring with a wood look, new concrete driveway, patio and garage floor.Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. New garage door and garage door opener (oversized 1 car garage).



Fully finished basement with new carpet, new linoleum, 2 Egress windows, new furnace, and new hot water heater. Potential master bedroom in the basement with its own private bath. Large laundry room in the basement. New LED lighting and canned lighting throughout the house. Large fenced in back yard. Great central location to US 36. Close to schools and churches. Pets negotiable with pet deposit & $25 per month pet rent.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



