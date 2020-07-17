All apartments in Broomfield
525 W Midway Blvd

525 West Midway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

525 West Midway Boulevard, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Rustic 3 BD/2 BA Home in Broomfield Available Now! - This gorgeous rustic feel 3 BD/2 BA home in Broomfield is available now! Home features hardwood floors and a fireplace to keep yourself warm during a cold winter day. The 1-car detached garage is located in the alley with two additional parking spaces, the garage includes a large workshop and storage to store equipment and tools. The backyard features a covered private patio for a nice family gathering on a beautiful summer day.

It is ideally located minutes away from HWY 36 and HWY 287 for your daily commute or a trip to Boulder or Denver. The home is a few blocks away from all the necessary amenities such as restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools. Kohl Elementary School and Broomfield High School are within walking distance. The Field Open Space and Broomfield Commons Open Space are easily accessible for a nice run or walk.

Video Showing: https://www.dropbox.com/s/wsdmtky4ljzv059/VID_20181227_113911036~2.mp4?dl=0

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4570866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 W Midway Blvd have any available units?
525 W Midway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 W Midway Blvd have?
Some of 525 W Midway Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 W Midway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
525 W Midway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 W Midway Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 525 W Midway Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 525 W Midway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 525 W Midway Blvd offers parking.
Does 525 W Midway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 W Midway Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 W Midway Blvd have a pool?
No, 525 W Midway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 525 W Midway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 525 W Midway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 525 W Midway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 W Midway Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

