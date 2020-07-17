525 W Midway Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Gorgeous Rustic 3 BD/2 BA Home in Broomfield Available Now! - This gorgeous rustic feel 3 BD/2 BA home in Broomfield is available now! Home features hardwood floors and a fireplace to keep yourself warm during a cold winter day. The 1-car detached garage is located in the alley with two additional parking spaces, the garage includes a large workshop and storage to store equipment and tools. The backyard features a covered private patio for a nice family gathering on a beautiful summer day.



It is ideally located minutes away from HWY 36 and HWY 287 for your daily commute or a trip to Boulder or Denver. The home is a few blocks away from all the necessary amenities such as restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools. Kohl Elementary School and Broomfield High School are within walking distance. The Field Open Space and Broomfield Commons Open Space are easily accessible for a nice run or walk.



Video Showing: https://www.dropbox.com/s/wsdmtky4ljzv059/VID_20181227_113911036~2.mp4?dl=0



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



