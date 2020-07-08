Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool garage

5049 Spyglass Drive Available 06/06/20 Great location for a 3BR with bonus room, garage, awesome kitchen! (Spy) - COMING SOON! Don't miss this bright and open house! With 3 bedrooms and a finished basement that could serve as a 4th bedroom (or office, or craft room, or game room...!), this house has room for everyone. From the entrance, hardwood floors take you through the living and dining rooms to the chef's kitchen with double ovens and a breakfast nook. Or you can take your meals outside to the spacious and shady deck - perfect for entertaining. The master suite features a sitting room with fireplace and large walk-in closet. The attached 2-car garage and included washer and dryer round out this home. But that isn't all - as a resident of the Broadlands, you'll have access to the community pool and parks!



Sorry, absolutely no smokers or cats.

Ask about our dog policy.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5757146)