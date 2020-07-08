All apartments in Broomfield
5049 Spyglass Drive

Location

5049 Spyglass Drive, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
5049 Spyglass Drive Available 06/06/20 Great location for a 3BR with bonus room, garage, awesome kitchen! (Spy) - COMING SOON! Don't miss this bright and open house! With 3 bedrooms and a finished basement that could serve as a 4th bedroom (or office, or craft room, or game room...!), this house has room for everyone. From the entrance, hardwood floors take you through the living and dining rooms to the chef's kitchen with double ovens and a breakfast nook. Or you can take your meals outside to the spacious and shady deck - perfect for entertaining. The master suite features a sitting room with fireplace and large walk-in closet. The attached 2-car garage and included washer and dryer round out this home. But that isn't all - as a resident of the Broadlands, you'll have access to the community pool and parks!

Sorry, absolutely no smokers or cats.
Ask about our dog policy.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5757146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
5049 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 5049 Spyglass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5049 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5049 Spyglass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5049 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5049 Spyglass Drive offers parking.
Does 5049 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5049 Spyglass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5049 Spyglass Drive has a pool.
Does 5049 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 5049 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5049 Spyglass Drive has units with dishwashers.

