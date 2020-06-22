All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4262 Choke Cherry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4262 Choke Cherry Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4262 Choke Cherry Ave

4262 Chokecherry Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4262 Chokecherry Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4262 Choke Cherry Ave · Avail. Jul 18

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
online portal
tennis court
4262 Choke Cherry Ave Available 07/18/20 Grand 4BD, 3.5BA Home in Broomfield with Fenced Backyard and 3-Car Garage - Flowing open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and large dining and living areas. Nicely appointed eat-in kitchen with newer sink, hardwood floors and a garden window. Upstairs offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and a large master suite with a 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement with newly remodeled bedroom, bathroom, and
game room. Fully fenced yard with a recently refinished deck and an automatic sprinkler system. RARE 3 CAR GARAGE! Close to parks and rec-center. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a $65 monthly fee for water
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have any available units?
4262 Choke Cherry Ave has a unit available for $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have?
Some of 4262 Choke Cherry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4262 Choke Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4262 Choke Cherry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4262 Choke Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave does offer parking.
Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4262 Choke Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4262 Choke Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4262 Choke Cherry Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity