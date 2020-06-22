Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage guest parking online portal tennis court

4262 Choke Cherry Ave Available 07/18/20 Grand 4BD, 3.5BA Home in Broomfield with Fenced Backyard and 3-Car Garage - Flowing open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and large dining and living areas. Nicely appointed eat-in kitchen with newer sink, hardwood floors and a garden window. Upstairs offers 2 nice sized bedrooms and a large master suite with a 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement with newly remodeled bedroom, bathroom, and

game room. Fully fenced yard with a recently refinished deck and an automatic sprinkler system. RARE 3 CAR GARAGE! Close to parks and rec-center. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*There is a $65 monthly fee for water

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



