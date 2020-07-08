Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

397 Fir Lane Available 08/04/20 2 Story Family Home in Greenway Park - Easy living family home on cul-de-sac in Greenway Park; main floor living room with stairs leading to 3 bedrooms and bathrooms; main floor kitchen and dining area overlooking family room with fireplace and sliding door to brick patio and fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups in main full bathroom, master bathroom has tile shower and floor. Attached 2 car garage. Pets: Negotiable Sorry, no roommates.



Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/30/2021



Tenant Pays Utilities: Xcel Gas, City of Broomfield Electric and Water in Tenant Name;

Owner Pays Trash



(RLNE5760962)