All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 397 Fir Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
397 Fir Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

397 Fir Lane

397 Fir Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

397 Fir Lane, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
397 Fir Lane Available 08/04/20 2 Story Family Home in Greenway Park - Easy living family home on cul-de-sac in Greenway Park; main floor living room with stairs leading to 3 bedrooms and bathrooms; main floor kitchen and dining area overlooking family room with fireplace and sliding door to brick patio and fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups in main full bathroom, master bathroom has tile shower and floor. Attached 2 car garage. Pets: Negotiable Sorry, no roommates.

Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/30/2021

Tenant Pays Utilities: Xcel Gas, City of Broomfield Electric and Water in Tenant Name;
Owner Pays Trash

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless; super easy to secure a lease with us; all paperwork (including leases) and payments done online from the comfort of your own home- Fast and Easy!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5760962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Fir Lane have any available units?
397 Fir Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 397 Fir Lane have?
Some of 397 Fir Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Fir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
397 Fir Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Fir Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 Fir Lane is pet friendly.
Does 397 Fir Lane offer parking?
Yes, 397 Fir Lane offers parking.
Does 397 Fir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 Fir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Fir Lane have a pool?
No, 397 Fir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 397 Fir Lane have accessible units?
No, 397 Fir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Fir Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 397 Fir Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College