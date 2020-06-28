3878 Red Deer Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Low Maintanence Patio Home - Newly painted throughout!



This three bedroom two and a half bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. Near open space and walking distance to the Derda Rec Center. Oversized two-car garage gives you plenty of space to store all of your toys. Unfinished basement provides additional area for storage.



Open layout with a large kitchen. Small patio perfect for a grill and patio set. Feeds into Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School.



HOA provides exterior lawn maintenance and snow removal.



Please call or text Wes at 303-912-5275



(RLNE5093957)