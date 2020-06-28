All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3878 Red Deer Trail

3878 Red Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3878 Red Deer Trail, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Low Maintanence Patio Home - Newly painted throughout!

This three bedroom two and a half bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. Near open space and walking distance to the Derda Rec Center. Oversized two-car garage gives you plenty of space to store all of your toys. Unfinished basement provides additional area for storage.

Open layout with a large kitchen. Small patio perfect for a grill and patio set. Feeds into Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High School.

HOA provides exterior lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Please call or text Wes at 303-912-5275

(RLNE5093957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3878 Red Deer Trail have any available units?
3878 Red Deer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3878 Red Deer Trail have?
Some of 3878 Red Deer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3878 Red Deer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3878 Red Deer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 Red Deer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3878 Red Deer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3878 Red Deer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3878 Red Deer Trail offers parking.
Does 3878 Red Deer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3878 Red Deer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 Red Deer Trail have a pool?
No, 3878 Red Deer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3878 Red Deer Trail have accessible units?
No, 3878 Red Deer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 Red Deer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3878 Red Deer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
