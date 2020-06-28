All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3417 West 126th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3417 West 126th Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:06 PM

3417 West 126th Drive

3417 West 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3417 West 126th Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Crofton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home with large kitchen & 5 piece master bathroom!AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible start date)PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog considered with size and breed approval.• Property Description •DESCRIPTION: * 3 bed/2.5 bath* Large kitchen with island* Hard wood floors* 5 piece master bathroom* 2 car garage* Unfinished basement* Large closets* Fenced backyard* Central A/C* Washer & Dryer includedGARAGE/PARKING: 2 car-garageKITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.FURNISHED: NoPROPERTY TYPE: Single family, detachedUTILITIES INCLUDED: TrashYARD: Fenced backyardAIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $200 • Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some casesAPPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 monthsHOA FEE: Paid by the OwnerPROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 West 126th Drive have any available units?
3417 West 126th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 West 126th Drive have?
Some of 3417 West 126th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 West 126th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3417 West 126th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 West 126th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 West 126th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3417 West 126th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3417 West 126th Drive offers parking.
Does 3417 West 126th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 West 126th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 West 126th Drive have a pool?
No, 3417 West 126th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3417 West 126th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3417 West 126th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 West 126th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 West 126th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College