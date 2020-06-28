3417 West 126th Drive

Amenities

Lovely home with large kitchen & 5 piece master bathroom!AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately (flexible start date)PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog considered with size and breed approval.• Property Description •DESCRIPTION: * 3 bed/2.5 bath* Large kitchen with island* Hard wood floors* 5 piece master bathroom* 2 car garage* Unfinished basement* Large closets* Fenced backyard* Central A/C* Washer & Dryer includedGARAGE/PARKING: 2 car-garageKITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.FURNISHED: NoPROPERTY TYPE: Single family, detachedUTILITIES INCLUDED: TrashYARD: Fenced backyardAIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $200 • Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some casesAPPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 monthsHOA FEE: Paid by the OwnerPROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.