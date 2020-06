Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Bi-Level is in a wonderful location next to community golf course, and rec center. This home has been updated with fresh paint, has tile, an open layout, & vaulted ceilings. It also boasts a great deck, large fenced yard, with an irrigated and fenced area in the back for gardening, that includes a composter. This home has a two car garage and is pet friendly too! Call us for a showing because this one won't last long!