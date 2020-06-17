Amenities

3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo @ The Boulders (The Broadlands) - Available 7/1/2020 - Darling, Ground Floor 2 bed 2 bath condo at The Boulders community (The Broadlands) in Broomfield features a private covered patio, gas fireplace, A/C, and a detached 1 car garage. The unit has an open floor plan with a large living room and 9 ft ceilings. The Master Suite has a huge walk-in closet and double sink counter in the private master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.

The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, a basketball court, a fitness center, and a clubhouse.

The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center, and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.

Water, Sewer, Trash, and HOA amenities included.



No Smoking. Prefer no pets, small dog negotiable with deposit.



Feeds into Excellent Schools! Elementary: Meridian Middle School: Westlake High school: Legacy



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available by request this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369



