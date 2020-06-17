All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104

3230 Boulder Circle · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3230 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo @ The Boulders (The Broadlands) - Available 7/1/2020 - Darling, Ground Floor 2 bed 2 bath condo at The Boulders community (The Broadlands) in Broomfield features a private covered patio, gas fireplace, A/C, and a detached 1 car garage. The unit has an open floor plan with a large living room and 9 ft ceilings. The Master Suite has a huge walk-in closet and double sink counter in the private master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, a basketball court, a fitness center, and a clubhouse.
The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center, and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.
Water, Sewer, Trash, and HOA amenities included.

No Smoking. Prefer no pets, small dog negotiable with deposit.

Feeds into Excellent Schools! Elementary: Meridian Middle School: Westlake High school: Legacy

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working to make a video showing available by request this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have any available units?
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have?
Some of 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Boulder Circle, Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
