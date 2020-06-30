All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101

3215 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3215 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 Available 01/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo @ The Boulders (The Broadlands) - Darling, Ground Floor 2 bed 2 bath condo at The Boulders community (The Broadlands) in Broomfield features a private covered patio, gas fireplace, A/C and a detached 1.5 car garage. The unit has an open floor plan with a large living room and 9 ft ceilings. The Master suite has a huge walk-in closet and double sink counter in the private master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, basketball court, fitness center and club house.
The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.
Water, Sewer, Trash and HOA amenities included.
No Smoking. Pets negotiable.
Feeds into Excellent Schools! Elementary: Meridian Middle School: Westlake
High school: Legacy

(RLNE1960827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have any available units?
3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have?
Some of 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College