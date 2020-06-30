Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

3215 Boulder Circle Unit 101 Available 01/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo @ The Boulders (The Broadlands) - Darling, Ground Floor 2 bed 2 bath condo at The Boulders community (The Broadlands) in Broomfield features a private covered patio, gas fireplace, A/C and a detached 1.5 car garage. The unit has an open floor plan with a large living room and 9 ft ceilings. The Master suite has a huge walk-in closet and double sink counter in the private master bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit.

The community amenities include 3 pools (one indoor and 2 outdoor pools), a hot tub, basketball court, fitness center and club house.

The community is located within walking distance to Plaster Reservoir, shopping center and schools. Great location for commuters. Easy access to all highways.

Water, Sewer, Trash and HOA amenities included.

No Smoking. Pets negotiable.

Feeds into Excellent Schools! Elementary: Meridian Middle School: Westlake

High school: Legacy



(RLNE1960827)