3210 Boulder Circle #203 Available 03/01/20 2-bedroom Condo Close to Shopping for Rent in Broadlands - Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping. Use of the Broadlands outdoor pool, walk to indoor pool and work out facility (also part of the Broadlands), 1-2 miles from brand new Broomfield Recreation Center. Easy access to Boulder or Denver and I 25. Very spacious, huge walk in closet in master, gas fireplace, storage off deck, maple cabinets, black appliances, cathedral ceilings. Master 5 piece bath, large second bath. NOTE: Interior photos are if a very similar unit.
No Cats Allowed
