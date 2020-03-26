All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3210 Boulder Circle #203

3210 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
3210 Boulder Circle #203 Available 03/01/20 2-bedroom Condo Close to Shopping for Rent in Broadlands - Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping. Use of the Broadlands outdoor pool, walk to indoor pool and work out facility (also part of the Broadlands), 1-2 miles from brand new Broomfield Recreation Center. Easy access to Boulder or Denver and I 25. Very spacious, huge walk in closet in master, gas fireplace, storage off deck, maple cabinets, black appliances, cathedral ceilings. Master 5 piece bath, large second bath. NOTE: Interior photos are if a very similar unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have any available units?
3210 Boulder Circle #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have?
Some of 3210 Boulder Circle #203's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Boulder Circle #203 currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Boulder Circle #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Boulder Circle #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 offers parking.
Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have a pool?
Yes, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 has a pool.
Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have accessible units?
No, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Boulder Circle #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Boulder Circle #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
