3006 W 127th Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Columbine Meadows - Broomfield, Colorado - Spacious and inviting main level featuring vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. Large bay window in the living room floods the home with lots of light. Large kitchen including all appliances, stainless steel refrigerator & microwave, pantry, and sizable eat-in space. From the kitchen, the home opens up beautifully to the lower level family room. Great layout for entertaining. From the family room step out to a large patio and private fenced yard. The upper level features three bedrooms including a full master suite with a three-quarter walk-in shower. A full guest bathroom serves the extra bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room for convenience (washer and dryer not included). Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and trails.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit

Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval, this may be subject to change

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent



To register for a property showing or for more information please do the following:

1. Text your name and the address (3006 W 127th) to Properties Plus, LLC at 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



No Cats Allowed



