All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3006 W 127th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3006 W 127th Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3006 W 127th Ave

3006 West 127th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3006 West 127th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Columbine Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Columbine Meadows - Broomfield, Colorado - Spacious and inviting main level featuring vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen. Large bay window in the living room floods the home with lots of light. Large kitchen including all appliances, stainless steel refrigerator & microwave, pantry, and sizable eat-in space. From the kitchen, the home opens up beautifully to the lower level family room. Great layout for entertaining. From the family room step out to a large patio and private fenced yard. The upper level features three bedrooms including a full master suite with a three-quarter walk-in shower. A full guest bathroom serves the extra bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room for convenience (washer and dryer not included). Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and trails.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Non-smoking unit
Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval, this may be subject to change
Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent

To register for a property showing or for more information please do the following:
1. Text your name and the address (3006 W 127th) to Properties Plus, LLC at 877-428-2568
2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings
3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5095421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 W 127th Ave have any available units?
3006 W 127th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 W 127th Ave have?
Some of 3006 W 127th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 W 127th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3006 W 127th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 W 127th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 W 127th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3006 W 127th Ave offer parking?
No, 3006 W 127th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3006 W 127th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 W 127th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 W 127th Ave have a pool?
No, 3006 W 127th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3006 W 127th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3006 W 127th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 W 127th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 W 127th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College