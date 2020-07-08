All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:33 PM

2925 Promontory Loop

2925 Promontory Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Promontory Loop, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Broomfield will welcome you with 3,492 square feet of living space!

The spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, skylights, and a finished basement that includes a recreation room and a guest suite. Parking for this property is an attached 3-car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, and multiple parks! Also nearby is a community center with two pools and basketball courts.

Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 with the Denver airport being only 25 minutes away.

Nearby schools include Thunder Vista Elementary School and Thunder Vista Middle School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Promontory Loop have any available units?
2925 Promontory Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Promontory Loop have?
Some of 2925 Promontory Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Promontory Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Promontory Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Promontory Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2925 Promontory Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2925 Promontory Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Promontory Loop offers parking.
Does 2925 Promontory Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Promontory Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Promontory Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2925 Promontory Loop has a pool.
Does 2925 Promontory Loop have accessible units?
No, 2925 Promontory Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Promontory Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Promontory Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

