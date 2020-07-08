2925 Promontory Loop

Amenities

This breathtaking 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Broomfield will welcome you with 3,492 square feet of living space!



The spacious kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy gas-burning fireplace, skylights, and a finished basement that includes a recreation room and a guest suite. Parking for this property is an attached 3-car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the deck. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, and multiple parks! Also nearby is a community center with two pools and basketball courts.



Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 with the Denver airport being only 25 minutes away.



Nearby schools include Thunder Vista Elementary School and Thunder Vista Middle School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent!



