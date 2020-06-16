2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831

Amenities

pool playground clubhouse range

MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Price:$64,800 1,152 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths

Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Front Range Manufactured Home Community in Broomfield, CO.



Estimated total monthly payment is $1,596 (Lot payment $786/mo and home payment $810/mo) - utilities are NOT included.



This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.



550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $68k per year are required to qualify for the home.



Cash required at close is ~$5,695 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,

home down payment and security deposit.



ITIN's are always welcome!



For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.



