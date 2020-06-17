All apartments in Broomfield
2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831

2885 East Midway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2885 East Midway Boulevard, Broomfield, CO 80020
Front Range Mobile Community

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Lease with Purchase Option - Price:$64,800 1,152 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Front Range Manufactured Home Community in Broomfield, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,605 (Lot payment $785/mo and home payment $820/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $68k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~$5,710 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,
home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5226703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have any available units?
2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have?
Some of 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831's amenities include pool, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 currently offering any rent specials?
2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 is pet friendly.
Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 offer parking?
No, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 does not offer parking.
Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have a pool?
Yes, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 has a pool.
Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have accessible units?
No, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 E. Midway Blvd. #831 does not have units with dishwashers.

