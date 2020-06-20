Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views. With hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and 9 ft ceilings on the first floor, this home is sure to please. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, and a mosaic tile backsplash. Upstairs, you'll find a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a loft and a laundry room. Tons of storage space in the unfinished basement. Commuter friendly; minutes to I-25, Highway 7, E-470, and DIA. Call today to schedule your showing. This home is sure to go quickly!



http://northparkcommunity.com/

*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy*



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4062426)