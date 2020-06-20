All apartments in Broomfield
2334 W 164th Place

2334 West 164th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views. With hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and 9 ft ceilings on the first floor, this home is sure to please. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, and a mosaic tile backsplash. Upstairs, you'll find a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a loft and a laundry room. Tons of storage space in the unfinished basement. Commuter friendly; minutes to I-25, Highway 7, E-470, and DIA. Call today to schedule your showing. This home is sure to go quickly!

http://northparkcommunity.com/
*Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy*

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4062426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 W 164th Place have any available units?
2334 W 164th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 W 164th Place have?
Some of 2334 W 164th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 W 164th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2334 W 164th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 W 164th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 W 164th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2334 W 164th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2334 W 164th Place does offer parking.
Does 2334 W 164th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 W 164th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 W 164th Place have a pool?
No, 2334 W 164th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2334 W 164th Place have accessible units?
No, 2334 W 164th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 W 164th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 W 164th Place has units with dishwashers.
