Broomfield, CO
2267 Sunridge Circle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2267 Sunridge Circle

2267 Sunridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2267 Sunridge Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 BD/2.5 BA TOWNHOME Garage-View-Pets OK - Property Id: 147868

Best home in the Sunridge neighborhood! Wake up to views of the Flatirons; enjoy gorgeous sunsets and wildlife from the back deck.

$1850/month. Available to move in immediately. Will check credit/references.

- Two bedroom
- Two and a half bathrooms
- Two story
- 1100+ square feet
- Tile and Hardwood Floors Downstairs, new carpet upstairs
- Washer and drier
- Cathedral/Vaulted Ceiling
- Gas Furnace
- Central AC
- GARAGE: Extended one-car garage, plus private parking space
- Small, low-maintenance fenced-in front yard
- Pets okay (with approval)
- No smoking
- Front and Back Decks
- Community Pool open Memorial Day to Labor Day
- Located halfway to downtown Denver and downtown Boulder
- Easy access to Arista, Interlochen, Flatiron Mall, Lafayette, and Old Towne Louisville
- Walk to grocery store, coffee shops, convenient to RTD stops and major park-n-rides
- 12-month lease
- $700 deposit and first month rent due ASAP, last month rent + pet deposit due within 90 days of moving in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147868p
Property Id 147868

(RLNE5097276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

