2267 Sunridge Circle

BEAUTIFUL 2 BD/2.5 BA TOWNHOME Garage-View-Pets OK - Property Id: 147868



Best home in the Sunridge neighborhood! Wake up to views of the Flatirons; enjoy gorgeous sunsets and wildlife from the back deck.



$1850/month. Available to move in immediately. Will check credit/references.



- Two bedroom

- Two and a half bathrooms

- Two story

- 1100+ square feet

- Tile and Hardwood Floors Downstairs, new carpet upstairs

- Washer and drier

- Cathedral/Vaulted Ceiling

- Gas Furnace

- Central AC

- GARAGE: Extended one-car garage, plus private parking space

- Small, low-maintenance fenced-in front yard

- Pets okay (with approval)

- No smoking

- Front and Back Decks

- Community Pool open Memorial Day to Labor Day

- Located halfway to downtown Denver and downtown Boulder

- Easy access to Arista, Interlochen, Flatiron Mall, Lafayette, and Old Towne Louisville

- Walk to grocery store, coffee shops, convenient to RTD stops and major park-n-rides

- 12-month lease

- $700 deposit and first month rent due ASAP, last month rent + pet deposit due within 90 days of moving in

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147868p

