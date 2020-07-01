210 Beryl Way

Amenities
Fully Updated Ranch Style Home! - Available Now!! - Updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch style home with 2-car garage. Be the first family to enjoy the new updates in this home.
This home is bright and open featuring skylights in the kitchen and adjacent dining / living area. The sunroom and covered patio offer a relaxing, private space to enjoy the outside. The lower floor has a large living area, remodeled bathroom, remodeled laundry room and a large walk-in closet for additional storage. The lower bedrooms offer large egress windows and lighting upgrades.
There is a raised garden bed and apple trees in the backyard.
This home has just been updated to include:
New whole house air conditioning and heating with smart control
panel
Fully remodeled upstairs bathroom
Fully remodeled lower bathroom.
Fully remodeled laundry room
Fresh paint throughout
Full Xeriscape front and back yard for super low maintenance yard
New energy efficient windows
The house is walking distance to BVSD schools, 16+ restaurants, parks,
library, public auditorium, tennis courts, baseball fields, skate park,
water park, outdoor amphitheater, City Hall and more.
Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today.
(RLNE5326055)