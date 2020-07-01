210 Beryl Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room tennis court

Fully Updated Ranch Style Home! - Available Now!! - Updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch style home with 2-car garage. Be the first family to enjoy the new updates in this home.



This home is bright and open featuring skylights in the kitchen and adjacent dining / living area. The sunroom and covered patio offer a relaxing, private space to enjoy the outside. The lower floor has a large living area, remodeled bathroom, remodeled laundry room and a large walk-in closet for additional storage. The lower bedrooms offer large egress windows and lighting upgrades.



There is a raised garden bed and apple trees in the backyard.



This home has just been updated to include:

New whole house air conditioning and heating with smart control

panel

Fully remodeled upstairs bathroom

Fully remodeled lower bathroom.

Fully remodeled laundry room

Fresh paint throughout

Full Xeriscape front and back yard for super low maintenance yard

New energy efficient windows



The house is walking distance to BVSD schools, 16+ restaurants, parks,

library, public auditorium, tennis courts, baseball fields, skate park,

water park, outdoor amphitheater, City Hall and more.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today.



(RLNE5326055)