Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1976 Cottonwood Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:14 PM

1976 Cottonwood Street

1976 Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1976 Cottonwood Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features a nice kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, new roof in 2014, new vinyl double pane windows in 2013, newer furnace, newer doors throughout, large yard with utility shed, brick and maintenance free siding exterior, huge crawl space with tons of storage, attached garage plus RV/Boat parking. Easy access to the Hwy 36 and the Northwest Parkway, Interlocken, Boulder, and Denver plus close to open space and Aspen Creek Elementary school, Flatirons Mall, and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Cottonwood Street have any available units?
1976 Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 1976 Cottonwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1976 Cottonwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1976 Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1976 Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 1976 Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Cottonwood Street have a pool?
No, 1976 Cottonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1976 Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
