1976 Cottonwood Street

This home features a nice kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, new roof in 2014, new vinyl double pane windows in 2013, newer furnace, newer doors throughout, large yard with utility shed, brick and maintenance free siding exterior, huge crawl space with tons of storage, attached garage plus RV/Boat parking. Easy access to the Hwy 36 and the Northwest Parkway, Interlocken, Boulder, and Denver plus close to open space and Aspen Creek Elementary school, Flatirons Mall, and much much more!