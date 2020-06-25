16533 Alcott Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is gorgeous and ready for you!

Park in your attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors and walk in to an open, inviting floor plan. The kitchen is updated with stainless steal, corian counter tops and a beautiful island to gather around. Stay warm in the winter next to the cozy fireplace or snuggle up on the window seat in the master bedroom to enjoy the natural sunlight and mountain peaks! Home is low maintenance inside and outside! Washer and dryer included.

Close to Highway 7 and I-25. 3 minute drive to King Soopers shopping center. Top Golf will be 7 minutes away!

Easy commute to Erie, Boulder, Longmont, Loveland, Ft. Collins, or Denver and surrounding areas!



No pets preferred, but a small dog may be considered with additional monies. Rent $2250.00



Broomfield Schools



For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com



An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Please call or text Samantha (3zero3) 621-4694 email Sam@DakotaMgmt.com to set up a showing!



No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party websites.