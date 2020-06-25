All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

16533 Alcott Pl

16533 Alcott Place · No Longer Available
Location

16533 Alcott Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is gorgeous and ready for you!
Park in your attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors and walk in to an open, inviting floor plan. The kitchen is updated with stainless steal, corian counter tops and a beautiful island to gather around. Stay warm in the winter next to the cozy fireplace or snuggle up on the window seat in the master bedroom to enjoy the natural sunlight and mountain peaks! Home is low maintenance inside and outside! Washer and dryer included.
Close to Highway 7 and I-25. 3 minute drive to King Soopers shopping center. Top Golf will be 7 minutes away!
Easy commute to Erie, Boulder, Longmont, Loveland, Ft. Collins, or Denver and surrounding areas!

No pets preferred, but a small dog may be considered with additional monies. Rent $2250.00

Broomfield Schools

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Please call or text Samantha (3zero3) 621-4694 email Sam@DakotaMgmt.com to set up a showing!

No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16533 Alcott Pl have any available units?
16533 Alcott Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 16533 Alcott Pl have?
Some of 16533 Alcott Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16533 Alcott Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16533 Alcott Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16533 Alcott Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16533 Alcott Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16533 Alcott Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16533 Alcott Pl offers parking.
Does 16533 Alcott Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16533 Alcott Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16533 Alcott Pl have a pool?
No, 16533 Alcott Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16533 Alcott Pl have accessible units?
No, 16533 Alcott Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16533 Alcott Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16533 Alcott Pl has units with dishwashers.
