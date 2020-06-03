Amenities

16443 Alcott Pl. Available 09/01/19 Brand New, Outstanding Townhome close to I-25, DIA, everything! Absolutely pristine! - When looking up this rental it is very important to include the zip code 80023!



This beautiful rental has 3 BR/2.5 BA in a desirable neighborhood in Broomfield. With beautiful mountain views, easy access to I-25, shopping and only a 20 minute trip to DIA, this makes to be the perfect home that you have been waiting for. Along with the location comes beautiful upgrades such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz counter tops, an open floor plan, and a 2-car attached garage with alley access. The master suite is equipped with 2 closets, master bathroom with tile flooring and deco tile shower. Immediately upon arriving to the 2nd floor is an open loft that can be made into an office/toy room/family room. Laundry is upstairs for convenience. Dont pass up on this beautiful rental with an amazing price!



Pictures Courtesy of Rick Crompton.



(RLNE3820071)