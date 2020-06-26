All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

15 Douglas Dr. N

15 Douglas Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

15 Douglas Drive North, Broomfield, CO 80020
Gate-N-Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
sauna
- Perfect home in the 55+ community of Gate and Green.
Fresh paint and new blinds. Beautiful grounds and pond area surrounded by walking/biking trails. Private and quiet yet many opportunities to meet neighbors and make friends. Covered patio and small area to garden and plant flowers and vegetables.
Clubhouse with indoor pool, workout room and sauna. Residents can benefit from all of the activities, clubs, and events being held in the clubhouse. This social hub offers arts and crafts, bingo, bridge, holiday parties, and fitness groups

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4970031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Douglas Dr. N have any available units?
15 Douglas Dr. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Douglas Dr. N have?
Some of 15 Douglas Dr. N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Douglas Dr. N currently offering any rent specials?
15 Douglas Dr. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Douglas Dr. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Douglas Dr. N is pet friendly.
Does 15 Douglas Dr. N offer parking?
No, 15 Douglas Dr. N does not offer parking.
Does 15 Douglas Dr. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Douglas Dr. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Douglas Dr. N have a pool?
Yes, 15 Douglas Dr. N has a pool.
Does 15 Douglas Dr. N have accessible units?
No, 15 Douglas Dr. N does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Douglas Dr. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Douglas Dr. N does not have units with dishwashers.
