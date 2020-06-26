15 Douglas Dr. N

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pet friendly sauna

- Perfect home in the 55+ community of Gate and Green.

Fresh paint and new blinds. Beautiful grounds and pond area surrounded by walking/biking trails. Private and quiet yet many opportunities to meet neighbors and make friends. Covered patio and small area to garden and plant flowers and vegetables.

Clubhouse with indoor pool, workout room and sauna. Residents can benefit from all of the activities, clubs, and events being held in the clubhouse. This social hub offers arts and crafts, bingo, bridge, holiday parties, and fitness groups



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4970031)