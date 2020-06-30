13939 Legend Trl Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage online portal

Spacious 2BD, 2BA Broomfield Condo with Office, Balcony, and 2-Car Garage - Top floor condo with open layout. Huge master bedroom with en-suite 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Boasts an office space, balcony, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a 2-car garage. Easily get to Boulder or Denver! Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*There is a flat monthly $50 HOA fee that covers gas, water, sewer, trash, and access to amenities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



