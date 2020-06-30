All apartments in Broomfield
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13939 Legend Trl Unit 103
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

13939 Legend Trl Unit 103

13939 Legend Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13939 Legend Trail, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
Spacious 2BD, 2BA Broomfield Condo with Office, Balcony, and 2-Car Garage - Top floor condo with open layout. Huge master bedroom with en-suite 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet. Boasts an office space, balcony, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a 2-car garage. Easily get to Boulder or Denver! Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*There is a flat monthly $50 HOA fee that covers gas, water, sewer, trash, and access to amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5474321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have any available units?
13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have?
Some of 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13939 Legend Trl Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.

