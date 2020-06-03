Amenities

13346 Wildflower Street Available 07/08/19 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Broomfield! - Large 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in desirable location in Broomfield. Adams 12 Five Star School District. Hardwood floors, carpet, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, large windows, upgraded bathroom in basement, private fenced backyard with large patio. Near shopping, parks, and highly rated schools. Don't miss this one! Schedule a showing at highpointpm.com today.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2,495

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,495

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3.5

PARKING: 2-Car Garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval. Additional fees and pet rent apply once approved.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4998306)