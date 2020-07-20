All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 13242 Red Deer Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13242 Red Deer Trl
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

13242 Red Deer Trl

13242 Red Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13242 Red Deer Trail, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13242 Red Deer Trl Available 05/08/19 Spectacular home in Broomfield - Spectacular location in Broomfield. Smartly designed two-story in the Courtyard at Redleaf. Flowing main level with gleaming hardwood floors and a three-sided fireplace that brings the entire living space together. The living room flows nicely to the dining room and kitchen at the back of the home. The kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinetry, all appliances, and a breakfast bar open to the nice sized dining space. Step out back to a private patio and easy to maintain fenced backyard for weekend BBQ's and entertaining.

The upper level features a deluxe master suite, five-piece master bath highlighted by the oversized soak tub. Two additional guest bedrooms and a full guest bath complete sleeping quarters. Convenient upper-level laundry. Washer and dryer included. Tons of extra space in the basement for storage. Attached 2-car garage.

Close to everything like Flatirons Mall, downtown Boulder or Denver, schools, parks, hiking trails, and restaurants.

1-Yr lease minimum
Non-Smoking residence
Pets considered

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (13242 Red Deer Trail) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4796054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13242 Red Deer Trl have any available units?
13242 Red Deer Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13242 Red Deer Trl have?
Some of 13242 Red Deer Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13242 Red Deer Trl currently offering any rent specials?
13242 Red Deer Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13242 Red Deer Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13242 Red Deer Trl is pet friendly.
Does 13242 Red Deer Trl offer parking?
Yes, 13242 Red Deer Trl offers parking.
Does 13242 Red Deer Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13242 Red Deer Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13242 Red Deer Trl have a pool?
No, 13242 Red Deer Trl does not have a pool.
Does 13242 Red Deer Trl have accessible units?
No, 13242 Red Deer Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 13242 Red Deer Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13242 Red Deer Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College