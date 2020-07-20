Amenities

13242 Red Deer Trl Available 05/08/19 Spectacular home in Broomfield - Spectacular location in Broomfield. Smartly designed two-story in the Courtyard at Redleaf. Flowing main level with gleaming hardwood floors and a three-sided fireplace that brings the entire living space together. The living room flows nicely to the dining room and kitchen at the back of the home. The kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinetry, all appliances, and a breakfast bar open to the nice sized dining space. Step out back to a private patio and easy to maintain fenced backyard for weekend BBQ's and entertaining.



The upper level features a deluxe master suite, five-piece master bath highlighted by the oversized soak tub. Two additional guest bedrooms and a full guest bath complete sleeping quarters. Convenient upper-level laundry. Washer and dryer included. Tons of extra space in the basement for storage. Attached 2-car garage.



Close to everything like Flatirons Mall, downtown Boulder or Denver, schools, parks, hiking trails, and restaurants.



1-Yr lease minimum

Non-Smoking residence

Pets considered



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (13242 Red Deer Trail) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



