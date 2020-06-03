12254 Sunflower St

Amenities

This three bedroom home has a nice open feel to it. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached two car garage and fenced in low maintenance back yard! It is close to Broomfield Town Center where there is shopping, dining and other shops. Washer / dryer in unit. Pets Allows. Tenant pays gas, electric water and sewage. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at www.Tedarla.com to book a self-showing of this property. Email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.