12254 Sunflower St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

12254 Sunflower St

12254 Sunflower Street · No Longer Available
Location

12254 Sunflower Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This three bedroom home has a nice open feel to it. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached two car garage and fenced in low maintenance back yard! It is close to Broomfield Town Center where there is shopping, dining and other shops. Washer / dryer in unit. Pets Allows. Tenant pays gas, electric water and sewage. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at www.Tedarla.com to book a self-showing of this property. Email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12254 Sunflower St have any available units?
12254 Sunflower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12254 Sunflower St have?
Some of 12254 Sunflower St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12254 Sunflower St currently offering any rent specials?
12254 Sunflower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12254 Sunflower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12254 Sunflower St is pet friendly.
Does 12254 Sunflower St offer parking?
Yes, 12254 Sunflower St offers parking.
Does 12254 Sunflower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12254 Sunflower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12254 Sunflower St have a pool?
No, 12254 Sunflower St does not have a pool.
Does 12254 Sunflower St have accessible units?
No, 12254 Sunflower St does not have accessible units.
Does 12254 Sunflower St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12254 Sunflower St has units with dishwashers.
